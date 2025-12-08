NEET counselling

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Announced; Reporting Deadline December 12

Posted on 08 Dec 2025
14:43 PM

File Image

Summary
Among the most preferred institutions this year were Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (MGMMC), Indore, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College (NSCBMC), Jabalpur
Candidates can check their Round 1 allotment status on the official counselling portal, dme.mponline.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Bhopal has released the MP NEET PG counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results. Among the most preferred institutions this year were Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (MGMMC), Indore, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College (NSCBMC), Jabalpur.

Candidates can check their Round 1 allotment status on the official counselling portal, dme.mponline.gov.in. As per the schedule, those who have been allotted seats must report to their respective colleges and confirm admission by December 12, 2025. Applicants are required to carry all necessary documents during physical reporting to finalise their admission.

In a major procedural update, DME MP has announced that candidates seeking upgradation in Round 2 or the mop-up round will not be required to submit the rural service bond or seat-leaving bond during admissions in Round 1 or Round 2.

Instead, candidates must submit a notarised affidavit on Rs 500 stamp paper, declaring their commitment to furnish the required bond later if they are not upgraded in subsequent rounds.

Additionally, candidates who wish to resign their Round 1 seats may do so up to two days before Round 2 counselling begins. Such candidates will be exempt from the seat-leaving bond and will remain eligible to participate in Round 2.

The counselling process is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical programmes across Madhya Pradesh, covering seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) and 50% state quota.

