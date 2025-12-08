Central Board of School Education

CBSE Cancels Registration of CBSE-WSO for Misusing Board’s Name; Issues Advisory to Schools

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
19:21 PM

File Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the registration of the CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra after finding that the organisation was misusing the Board’s name without authorisation. The Board has issued a strict advisory cautioning all affiliated schools against engaging with the society.

In its notice, CBSE clarified that it has “no association, affiliation, endorsement, or connection” with CBSE-WSO. Schools have been advised to treat any communication, activity, or claim made by the society as unauthorised and invalid.

The Board also urged schools not to support, sponsor, or send students for any sports event or activity organised or promoted by the society, citing its misuse of CBSE’s identity.

This advisory follows months after the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) suspended its affiliation with the CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO) as well as the International Board School Sports Organization (IBSSO).

Despite the suspension, SGFI confirmed that CBSE will continue to participate through its official CBSE sports unit, ensuring that students remain eligible for federation events and are not penalised due to institutional affiliation issues.

Last updated on 08 Dec 2025
19:21 PM
Central Board of School Education CBSE CBSE 2025
