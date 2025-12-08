DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Applications Opening Soon for 764 Posts; Read Details Here

Summary Candidates can apply for positions at the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) through the official DRDO website: drdo.gov.in This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 764 vacancies, including 561 Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) posts and 203 Technician-A (Tech-A) posts

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for CEPTAM 11 recruitment. Candidates can apply for positions at the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) through the official DRDO website: drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 764 vacancies, including 561 Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) posts and 203 Technician-A (Tech-A) posts. The online application link is expected to be active from December 9, 2025.

Vacancy and Age Details

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 561 posts | Age: 18–28 years

Technician-A (Tech-A): 203 posts | Age: 18–28 years

The official notice states, “This advertisement is purely indicative in nature. For information on crucial dates, eligibility criteria, essential qualifications, selection process, registration link, and other instructions, candidates must refer to the detailed advertisement on DRDO’s official website.” Applicants are advised to keep updated documents ready, including photo ID, educational certificates, and documents supporting reservation or relaxation claims.

DRDO CEPTAM 11: Steps to Apply

Visit the official DRDO website: drdo.gov.in Click on the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment link on the homepage Register with valid details Fill in the online application form Pay the application fee Submit the application and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

Candidates are encouraged to carefully read the detailed advertisement before submitting their applications to avoid errors.