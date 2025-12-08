Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Applications Opening Soon for 764 Posts; Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
17:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can apply for positions at the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) through the official DRDO website: drdo.gov.in
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 764 vacancies, including 561 Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) posts and 203 Technician-A (Tech-A) posts

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for CEPTAM 11 recruitment. Candidates can apply for positions at the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) through the official DRDO website: drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 764 vacancies, including 561 Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) posts and 203 Technician-A (Tech-A) posts. The online application link is expected to be active from December 9, 2025.

Vacancy and Age Details

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 561 posts | Age: 18–28 years
  • Technician-A (Tech-A): 203 posts | Age: 18–28 years

The official notice states, “This advertisement is purely indicative in nature. For information on crucial dates, eligibility criteria, essential qualifications, selection process, registration link, and other instructions, candidates must refer to the detailed advertisement on DRDO’s official website.” Applicants are advised to keep updated documents ready, including photo ID, educational certificates, and documents supporting reservation or relaxation claims.

DRDO CEPTAM 11: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official DRDO website: drdo.gov.in
  2. Click on the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment link on the homepage
  3. Register with valid details
  4. Fill in the online application form
  5. Pay the application fee
  6. Submit the application and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

Candidates are encouraged to carefully read the detailed advertisement before submitting their applications to avoid errors.

Last updated on 08 Dec 2025
17:18 PM
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
Similar stories
Symbiosis International University

SIU Releases SNAP 2025 Test 2 Admit Card; Exam on December 14

NEET 2025

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule; PIN Purchase Cl. . .

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC Releases Exam Pattern for Section Officers’ Grade ‘B’ LDCE 2025; Admit Car. . .

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Announced; Reporting Deadline Dece. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Symbiosis International University

SIU Releases SNAP 2025 Test 2 Admit Card; Exam on December 14

NEET 2025

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule; PIN Purchase Cl. . .

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC Releases Exam Pattern for Section Officers’ Grade ‘B’ LDCE 2025; Admit Car. . .

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Announced; Reporting Deadline Dece. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC Releases Interview Schedule for RAS 2024 and Assistant Professor Recruitment 202. . .

CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens - Challenge Link and Detailed Guide

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality