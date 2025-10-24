IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Excels at European Rover Challenge 2025, Bags 2nd Place Globally in Remote Formula

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
09:40 AM

IIT Bombay's X handle

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In yet another stellar performance on the global stage, the IIT Bombay Mars Rover Team has secured second place in the prestigious European Rover Challenge (ERC) 2025 - Remote Formula.
The European Rover Challenge, Europe’s largest international Mars rover competition, was held in Poland and featured participation from 25 teams representing over 30 countries.

In yet another stellar performance on the global stage, the IIT Bombay Mars Rover Team has secured second place in the prestigious European Rover Challenge (ERC) 2025 - Remote Formula, competing against more than 20 top international teams from across the globe.

The European Rover Challenge, Europe’s largest international Mars rover competition, was held in Poland and featured participation from 25 teams representing over 30 countries, including Spain, Germany, the UK, Italy, India, and Egypt. The event is a platform for cutting-edge innovations in robotics and space technology, attracting top universities and experts from around the world.

IIT Bombay’s rover impressed the jury with its autonomous exploration and navigation framework, designed by the team’s Autonomous & Software subdivision. Leveraging ROS middleware integrated with the Unity simulation platform, the framework enabled the rover to perform tasks such as terrain mapping, object detection, obstacle avoidance, and autonomous decision-making in a simulated Mars environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This achievement underscores IIT Bombay’s growing expertise in autonomous robotics, with applications extending to self-driving vehicles, drone reconnaissance, and warehouse automation. The team credited their Faculty Advisor, Professor PJ Guruprasad, for his invaluable mentorship and guidance throughout the project.

The ERC 2025’s top three positions were claimed by Sapienza Technology Team (Italy), IIT Bombay Mars Rover Team (India), and CRISS Robotics (Poland) respectively.

With a legacy spanning over a decade, the IITB Mars Rover Team - comprising more than 40 engineering students - continues to push the boundaries of innovation. Their consistent performances, including the Excellence Award in Navigation at ERC 2022, affirm IIT Bombay’s place among the global leaders in space robotics and exploration technology.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
09:40 AM
IIT Bombay European Rover Challenge Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Similar stories
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Announces Dates for DNB December 2025 Final Exam; Application Deadline November. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI Opens Enrolment Window for CS December Exam 2025 from October 23- Know Last Date. . .

Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to Close JNVST 2026 Registrations Today at navodaya.gov.in-. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Releases RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET and PMT; 4000+ Vacancies To Be Fil. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
LIC

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 to be Announced Shortly- Check Key Details Inside

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Announces Dates for DNB December 2025 Final Exam; Application Deadline November. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI Opens Enrolment Window for CS December Exam 2025 from October 23- Know Last Date. . .

Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to Close JNVST 2026 Registrations Today at navodaya.gov.in-. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Releases RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET and PMT; 4000+ Vacancies To Be Fil. . .

RRB Exam

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Read Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality