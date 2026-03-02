APSCHE Extends AP EAMCET 2026 Registration Deadline! Check Revised Schedule

Andhra Pradesh

Summary
The registration link is available on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Eligible candidates can now register for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes up to March 17, 2026

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for AP EAMCET 2026. Eligible candidates can now register for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes up to March 17, 2026. The registration link is available on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The computer-based AP EAMCET 2026 exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada from May 12 to 20, 2026. The schedule is as follows:

  • Engineering (BTech): May 12–15, 18
  • Agriculture & Pharmacy: May 19–20
ADVERTISEMENT

Each exam day will have two shifts:

  • Morning: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Afternoon: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

AP EAMCET 2026: Important Dates

Application start: February 4

Last date to submit the application without a late fee: March 17

Last date to submit the application with a late fee of Rs 1,000: March 21

Last date to submit the application with a late fee of Rs 2,000: March 25

Last date to submit the application with a late fee of Rs 4,000: March 30

Last date to submit the application with a late fee of Rs 10,000: April 3

Application form correction window: April 4 to 6

AP EAMCET admit card 2026: April 28

AP EAPCET exam date 2026: Engineering: May 12 to 15 and 18; Agriculture, Pharmacy: May 19 and 20

AP EAMCET Answer Key: May 23

Last date for receiving objections: May 25

AP EAMCET result date 2026: June 1

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the extended deadline to avoid late fees and to check the official portal for updates regarding admit cards, exam schedules, and answer keys.

