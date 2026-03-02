Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply For 22,195 Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Mar 2026
15:28 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates interested in applying can access the application link through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs
The last date to pay the application fee has been revised to March 11, 2026, in place of the earlier March 4, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) extended the online registration deadline for Group D posts to March 9, 2026. Earlier, the deadline was March 2. Candidates interested in applying can access the application link through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

The last date to pay the application fee has been revised to March 11, 2026, in place of the earlier March 4, 2026. The modification window for correcting application details will now remain open from March 12 to 21, 2026. Previously, this facility was scheduled from March 5, 2026 to March 14, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill 22,195 Group D posts across the organisation.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
  2. Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 application link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration details to create an account.
  4. Log in to your account and fill out the application form.
  5. Make the payment of the application fee.
  6. Submit the application and download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Application Fee Details

  • General Candidates: ₹500 (₹400 refundable after CBT, minus bank charges)
  • SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, EBC: ₹250 (refundable after appearing in CBT)

Only candidates who appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be eligible for a refund of the application/exam fee.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 02 Mar 2026
15:29 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Railway recruitment RRB Exam
