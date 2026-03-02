class 10 exams

AP SSC Class 10 Hall Tickets 2026 Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Correction Window to Open

Posted on 02 Mar 2026
File Image

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the AP Class 10th (SSC) Exam 2026 hall tickets. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. The release covers regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational students.

The AP SSC examinations are scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Both school authorities and private candidates must access and distribute the hall tickets promptly before the examination dates.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official BSEAP website: bse.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on the “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link on the homepage
  3. Enter your username, password, and solve the captcha
  4. Submit the details to view your hall ticket
  5. Download and print a hard copy for examination purposes

Important: Students must carry the printed hall ticket along with their school ID to the exam centre. Without it, entry to the examination hall will be denied.

Key Updates

  • For the first time, student nominal roll data has been sourced from the UDISE portal.
  • School heads must verify all candidate details, including surname, name, and date of birth, against official school records.
  • A correction window will be available until March 31, 2026, for updating any discrepancies in student data.

Students are advised to check their details carefully and download the hall tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

