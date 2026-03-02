Global Health Forum Announces Landmark U.S.–India Healthcare Education Partnership

In a significant step towards strengthening global healthcare education and workforce development, Global Health Forum and Techno India Group have announced a landmark strategic partnership to advance cross-border collaboration between the United States and India. The partnership focuses on healthcare education, research, and workforce development, with an initial emphasis on thought leadership and student and faculty engagement.

This partnership aligns the missions of both institutions: Global Health Forum’s commitment to fostering global collaboration for healthier, more equitable futures, and Techno India Group’s mission to prepare students for success through high-quality, internationally oriented education and applied research. Through joint programmes and collaborative initiatives, the partnership aims to strengthen global health education and deepen U.S.–India institutional ties.

The United States faces growing demand for well-trained healthcare professionals, with healthcare employing over 10 percent of the national workforce and projected to expand significantly in the coming decade. At the same time, India remains a major global source of internationally trained physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals.

By leveraging India’s strong educational foundation alongside the U.S.’s clinical, policy, and innovation ecosystems, the partnership seeks to bridge gaps in training, certification, and workforce readiness.

Looking ahead, Global Health Forum and Techno India Group envision a multi-phase engagement that includes research collaborations, joint convenings, student exchange programmes, and co-designed professional development pathways.

“We are thrilled to partner with Techno India Group to broaden our global health education footprint and contribute meaningfully to workforce solutions,” said Dr Achintya Moulick, Founder and Trustee, Global Health Forum.

Dr Samin Sharma, GHF Trustee and Director of the Mount Sinai Cardiovascular Clinical Institute, stated, “We look forward to this partnership creating meaningful opportunities to elevate clinical education and cross-border research, equipping the next generation of health leaders to address complex global health challenges with excellence.”

Sanat Chattopadhyay, GHF Trustee and Executive Vice President and President of the Merck Manufacturing Division, said, “This collaboration bridges cutting-edge pharmaceutical and healthcare innovation with world-class academic training, advancing workforce readiness and patient-centric impact across the U.S.–India healthcare and education corridor.”

Gautam Bazaz, Chief Executive Officer, Global Health Forum, explained, “I am excited about the potential of this partnership to connect visionary academic talent with global health innovation ecosystems, fostering dialogue, investment, and pathways that expand access and opportunity for learners and practitioners alike.”

Dr Nikki Bajaj, Executive Director, Global Health Forum, shared, “This initiative builds durable institutional alignment across the U.S.–India corridor, advancing long-term academic excellence and healthcare system innovation.”

Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India University, and Executive Director, Techno India Group, said, “We look forward to fostering deep academic and professional linkages that benefit students, educators, and the broader community.”

This article has been produced on behalf of Techno India by ABP digital Brand Hub.