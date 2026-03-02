BSE Odisha Announces Class 10 Board Result 2026 Release Date; Evaluation Ongoing

Summary The class 10 board examination, which started on February 19, ended on Monday Around 15,000 teachers will be engaged to evaluate the answer sheets at 51 centres, Tarai said

The results of the class 10 examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha are likely to be declared by the second week of May, an official said on Monday.

The class 10 board examination, which started on February 19, ended on Monday.

"The examination was conducted smoothly without the occurrence of any incident such as question paper leak or malpractices at the centres," BSE president Srikant Tarai told reporters at Cuttack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only some minor incidents were reported and were rectified immediately, he said.

The Board president said the process for evaluation of OMR sheets (objective) has been initiated, while the evaluation of answers of subjective questions will start from March 19.

Around 15,000 teachers will be engaged to evaluate the answer sheets at 51 centres, Tarai said.

The results are likely to be declared by the first or second week of May, he added.

More than 5.61 lakh students appeared for the board examination at 3,082 centres across Odisha.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.