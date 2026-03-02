Kolkata’s top institution earns global rank 21 in the Fortune 100 for advancing UN SDGs

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

In a defining moment of its 25-year journey, Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology (MSIT), under the aegis of the Techno India Group, has received global recognition with a Rank 21 placement in the Fortune 100: Advancing Education for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (2026), reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and sustainable growth.

The recognition has been conferred by the Sustainable Development Council (SDC), an international body with Special Consultative Status with the United Nations ECOSOC, in collaboration with the UNESCO Youth Education Center for India. The Fortune 100 list acknowledges institutions worldwide that promote inclusive growth, impactful research, innovation, and strong alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The official unveiling of the publication took place during the Global Conference on Education for a Sustainable Future (GCE2026), held on February 11–12, 2026, at the United Nations Conference Centre, Bangkok, Thailand. In its official letter of recognition, the Council commended MSIT for its “exceptional commitment to academic leadership, sustainable initiatives, community engagement, and socially responsible research practices”.

Expressing his pride, Principal Dr Manash Chanda stated, “This global recognition during our Silver Jubilee year makes the achievement even more special. It reflects the relentless dedication of our faculty, students, and staff. Securing Rank 21 in India is both an honour and a responsibility. We remain committed to advancing education that contributes meaningfully to a sustainable and inclusive future.”

This article has been produced on behalf of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

