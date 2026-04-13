IIT Kharagpur Rolls Out Hybrid AI, Machine Learning Programmes for Working Executives; Read Eligibility

Summary The hybrid-mode certification courses are designed for software engineers, ML practitioners, and technical leaders, as well as mid- to senior-level professionals in business and technology-related roles Interested candidates can apply through the institute’s official online learning portal

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has introduced a set of online executive programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Tech Leadership, aimed at equipping working professionals with industry-ready, production-level AI skills.

The hybrid-mode certification courses are designed for software engineers, ML practitioners, and technical leaders, as well as mid- to senior-level professionals in business and technology-related roles. Interested candidates can apply through the institute’s official online learning portal.

Ranked 5th in the NIRF 2025 engineering category, IIT Kharagpur has launched four advanced executive programmes, including:

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Executive PG Certificate in Generative AI and Agentic AI

Executive PG Certificate in AI-native Software Engineering

Executive PG Certificate in Applied AI and Machine Learning

Executive Programme in Technology and AI Leadership

These programmes are offered primarily by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and focus on real-world applications, including Generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and agent-based systems.

Director Suman Chakraborty highlighted the growing importance of AI, stating that rapid innovation in the field requires institutions to reach professionals beyond traditional classrooms. He added that the initiative is aimed at learners who want to build practical, scalable AI systems, rather than just theoretical knowledge.

The courses will be conducted through live online sessions led by IIT Kharagpur faculty, drawing from the institute’s active research ecosystem, including contributions to leading global conferences such as ICML, NeurIPS, ACL, and IEEE journals.

The institute also plans to expand its online offerings through a collaboration with upGrad, with additional programmes expected to be launched in the next 3 to 6 months.

With a strong emphasis on hands-on learning and industry relevance, the new programmes aim to help professionals stay competitive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.