DU Admission 2026: Delhi University Introduces CSAS-PG 2026 Category Correction Facility

Summary The University of Delhi has introduced a new one-time correction facility for candidates applying for postgraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) 2026 portal. The newly launched feature will allow applicants to update their social category details during the admission process.

The University of Delhi has introduced a new one-time correction facility for candidates applying for postgraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) 2026 portal. The newly launched feature will allow applicants to update their social category details during the admission process.

The facility has been made available on the official postgraduate admission portal, Delhi University PG Admission Portal, and is aimed at helping candidates correct or revise category-related information submitted earlier through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2026 application form.

According to an official notification issued by Delhi University, candidates who wish to update their category information provided during the CUET (PG) 2026 registration process can now do so through the CSAS(PG)-2026 platform.

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The university clarified that the category field available on the portal is automatically integrated using the Application Programming Interface (API) provided by the National Testing Agency through APISetu. However, an additional provision has now been introduced on the CSAS-PG 2026 portal to enable candidates to submit updated category details wherever necessary.

The university further stated that candidates who have already submitted their admission forms or locked their profiles will also be eligible to use this facility during the correction window made available on the CSAS portal.

DU has, however, clarified that the newly introduced correction provision does not apply to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category candidates. The university has specifically stated that PwBD-related category modifications will not be covered under this correction facility.

The move is expected to benefit a large number of postgraduate aspirants who may have made errors or require corrections in their social category details during the admission process. The updated information may play an important role in determining reservation eligibility and seat allocation during admissions.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is the centralised admission platform used by Delhi University for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Through the portal, candidates complete registration, preference filling, document submission, and admission-related formalities.

Recently, Delhi University also announced another significant change in its postgraduate admission framework. For the first time, the university stated that it will accept Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores for admission to its MTech programme in Microwave and Communication Engineering.

The introduction of GATE-based admissions marks a major shift in the university’s postgraduate technical education admission process and is expected to expand opportunities for engineering aspirants seeking admission to specialised postgraduate programmes at Delhi University.

Candidates applying for postgraduate admissions have been advised to carefully review their details on the CSAS-PG portal and utilise the correction facility within the stipulated timeline to avoid discrepancies during the seat allocation and admission process.