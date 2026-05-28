Indian Navy Announces INCET-01/2025 Answer Key Challenge Portal for Civilian Recruitment Exam; Details

Summary The facility is available for candidates who appeared in the examination and re-examination conducted between August 31 and September 3, 2025, as well as on February 2, 2026 According to the official notification, candidates will be able to access the challenge portal through the official Indian Navy recruitment website

The Indian Navy has announced the opening of the challenge mechanism portal for candidates who appeared in the INCET-01/2025 recruitment examination for civilian posts under the Ministry of Defence. The facility is available for candidates who appeared in the examination and re-examination conducted between August 31 and September 3, 2025, as well as on February 2, 2026.

According to the official notification, candidates will be able to access the challenge portal through the official Indian Navy recruitment website. The portal will allow candidates to view the master question paper, indicative answer key, and details of questions identified for cancellation or deletion.

The facility has been introduced to enable candidates to raise objections regarding the published answer key and specific questions in the examination.

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The Indian Navy stated that the challenge mechanism portal will open at 10:30 am on May 29, 2026, and remain accessible until 11:59 pm on June 11, 2026.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read the official guidelines before submitting objections.

The recruitment authority clarified that objections will be accepted only through the designated online portal available under the civilian recruitment section of the official website. Representations sent through letters, applications, or e-mails after the deadline will not be entertained.

As per the notification, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 along with applicable bank service charges for each objection raised against a question.

However, no fee will be charged for questions that have already been marked as cancelled or deleted in the indicative list published by the Navy.

The Indian Navy further stated that if an objection is found to be valid upon review, the fee paid for that particular challenge will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable bank charges.

All objections submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject matter experts appointed for the evaluation process. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised or finalised accordingly before preparation of the recruitment result.

The official notice also mentioned that candidates will not receive individual communication regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections. The decision of the Indian Navy on all challenges will be treated as final and binding, and no further correspondence on the matter will be entertained.