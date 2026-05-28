Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

TS POLYCET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out - Registration Begins for Diploma Admissions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
13:33 PM

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Summary
The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, has commenced the counselling process for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS/TG POLYCET) 2026 admissions.
Candidates who qualified in the TS POLYCET 2026 examination can now register online.

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, has commenced the counselling process for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS/TG POLYCET) 2026 admissions. Candidates who qualified in the TS POLYCET 2026 examination can now register online for counselling and complete slot booking for admission to diploma programmes offered by polytechnic institutions across the state.

Eligible candidates can complete the counselling registration process through the official portal - tgpolycet.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date for counselling registration, fee payment, slot booking, and certificate verification for Phase 1 is May 31, 2026.

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The certificate verification process for already slot-booked candidates will be conducted from May 29 to June 1. After successful verification, candidates will be allowed to exercise web options from May 29 to June 3. The option freezing process will conclude on June 3. Authorities have advised candidates and parents to exercise as many web options as possible based on their preferences to improve their chances of securing admission in their desired diploma course and polytechnic college.

The first phase seat allotment result will be declared on or before June 6, while candidates allotted seats will have to complete tuition fee payment and report to colleges between June 6 and June 9, 2026. Candidates allotted seats during the first phase must complete physical reporting at the assigned college from June 8 to June 9. The department has clearly stated that failure to report physically at the allotted institution will lead to cancellation of the seat, and the candidate will not be able to claim admission later.

Counselling Fees

Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories are required to pay a counselling registration fee of ₹300, while other applicants need to pay ₹600.

TS POLYCET is conducted for admission into diploma-level engineering, non-engineering, and technical courses offered by government, aided, and private polytechnic colleges in Telangana.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
13:34 PM
Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Telangana government Counselling Diploma Programme
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