Admit Card

MPESB Releases MP Forest Guard Admit Card 2026; 1600+ Vacancies Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
13:31 PM

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Summary
Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official website — esb.mp.gov.in
The examination will be conducted in two shifts daily under strict security arrangements

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Van Rakshak and Jail Prahari Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official website — esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill a total of 1,679 vacancies across various posts, including Forest Guard (Van Rakshak), Field Guard (Kshetra Rakshak), Jail Prahari, and Assistant Jail Superintendent.

Candidates can access their admit cards by logging in with their application number and date of birth on the MPESB portal. The board has stated that carrying the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory, and candidates without a valid hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

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The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, examination centre, and important exam-day instructions. Candidates have also been advised to carry a valid photo identity proof along with the hall ticket for verification purposes.

According to the official schedule, the recruitment examination will begin on June 4, 2026, and continue till June 19, 2026, at various centres across Madhya Pradesh.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts daily under strict security arrangements.

MPESB Forest Guard Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official MPESB website — esb.mp.gov.in
  2. Select the preferred language option
  3. Click on the admit card link for Van Rakshak, Kshetra Rakshak, Jail Prahari, and Assistant Jail Superintendent Recruitment Examination 2026
  4. Enter the application number and other required credentials
  5. Click on the “Search” button
  6. The admit card will appear on the screen
  7. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MPESB website for the latest updates and instructions related to the recruitment examination process.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
13:32 PM
Admit Card Madhya Pradesh
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