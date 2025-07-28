DU UG Admissions 2025: 7,790 Apply Under CW Quota; Final ECC Submission Deadline Today

Summary A total of 7,790 applicants have applied for undergraduate admission to Delhi University under the Children and Widows (CW) of Armed Forces supernumerary quota. Delhi University has released a tentative list of candidates eligible under the CW category and has urged all applicants to carefully check their eligibility and priority status as mentioned on the website.

A total of 7,790 applicants have applied for undergraduate admission to Delhi University under the Children and Widows (CW) of Armed Forces supernumerary quota for the 2025-26 academic session.

Delhi University has released a tentative list of candidates eligible under the CW category and has urged all applicants to carefully check their eligibility and priority status as mentioned on the website.

The university has made it clear that those who have been asked to submit their valid Educational Concession Certificate (ECC) and supporting documents must do so by 11:59 pm on Monday, July 28. This will be the final opportunity to submit the required documents, and no further extensions will be entertained.

As per university policy, five per cent of seats in all undergraduate programmes across colleges are reserved for children and widows of personnel from the armed forces and paramilitary forces. Admissions under this quota are based on a priority system notified by the Ministry of Defence. All candidates are required to provide a valid ECC issued by a competent authority at the time of admission.

The priority system, as defined in the official notification, includes a total of nine categories. Priority I includes widows or wards of defence personnel killed in action. Priority II covers wards of personnel disabled in action and boarded out due to service-related disability.

Priority III includes widows or wards of those who died in service with death attributable to military service. Priority IV refers to wards of personnel disabled in service and boarded out due to disability attributable to military service.

Priority V covers wards of ex-servicemen or serving personnel, including police personnel, who have received gallantry awards such as Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal (Gallantry), and others.

Priority VI includes wards of ex-servicemen. Priority VII is for wives of defence personnel who were disabled in action or service, or ex-servicemen and serving personnel awarded gallantry medals. Priority VIII and Priority IX are for wards and wives of currently serving personnel, respectively.

The university has also announced that the allocation of seats to CW category candidates will begin from the third round of seat allocation under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Applicants have been advised to regularly visit the official admission website — www.admission.uod.ac.in — for updates and further instructions regarding the admission process.

