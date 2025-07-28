CAT 2025

IIM CAT 2025 Exam Schedule Released - Check Registration Details, Eligibility & Key Dates

Posted on 28 Jul 2025
Summary
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have officially announced that the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted on November 30 as a computer-based test (CBT). The national-level MBA entrance exam will be held in three sessions for admission to prestigious postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by IIMs and other top B-schools across the country.

The registration for CAT 2025 will open on August 1 at 10 AM and will continue until September 13, 5 PM. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website — iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2025 admit cards will be available for download from November 5 till the exam day, and the result is expected in the first week of January 2026.

To be eligible for CAT 2025, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. However, SC, ST, and PwD candidates are eligible with a relaxed criterion of 45% marks.

While CAT scores are the primary screening tool, IIMs also evaluate applicants based on academic background, work experience, gender and academic diversity. Post-exam selection processes may include group discussions (GD), written ability tests (WAT), and personal interviews (PI), depending on the IIM's specific admission policy.

This year, the application fee has seen a slight increase:

  • SC, ST, PwD candidates: ₹1,300 (up from ₹1,250)
  • General, OBC, and other categories: ₹2,600 (up from ₹2,500)

Aspiring candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CAT website for detailed information, syllabus, and exam related updates.

CAT 2025 Common Admission Test (CAT) IIMs Indian Institute of Management
