IIM CAT 2025 Exam Schedule Released - Check Registration Details, Eligibility & Key Dates

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have officially announced that the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted on November 30 as a computer-based test (CBT). The national-level MBA entrance exam will be held in three sessions for admission to prestigious postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by IIMs and other top B-schools across the country.

The registration for CAT 2025 will open on August 1 at 10 AM and will continue until September 13, 5 PM. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website — iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2025 admit cards will be available for download from November 5 till the exam day, and the result is expected in the first week of January 2026.

To be eligible for CAT 2025, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. However, SC, ST, and PwD candidates are eligible with a relaxed criterion of 45% marks.

While CAT scores are the primary screening tool, IIMs also evaluate applicants based on academic background, work experience, gender and academic diversity. Post-exam selection processes may include group discussions (GD), written ability tests (WAT), and personal interviews (PI), depending on the IIM's specific admission policy.

This year, the application fee has seen a slight increase:

SC, ST, PwD candidates: ₹1,300 (up from ₹1,250)

General, OBC, and other categories: ₹2,600 (up from ₹2,500)

Aspiring candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CAT website for detailed information, syllabus, and exam related updates.