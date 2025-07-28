NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised! Registration, Choice-Filling Extended

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the round 1 schedule for the NEET UG 2025 counselling. This extension applies to the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS courses offered by government colleges, 2,000 MBBS seats in 17 AIIMS, 507 BSc Nursing seats in nine AIIMS institutes, and nearly 14,000 seats in deemed universities.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the round 1 schedule for the NEET UG 2025 counselling, offering more time to candidates to complete their registrations and fill in their college and course choices. The last date for registration, fee payment, and choice filling has now been extended to July 31, 2025, following multiple candidate representations.

This extension applies to the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS courses offered by government colleges, 2,000 MBBS seats in 17 AIIMS, 507 BSc Nursing seats in nine AIIMS institutes, and nearly 14,000 seats in deemed universities.

As per the revised schedule, the NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will now be announced between August 3 to August 4, instead of the earlier date of July 31. Candidates allotted seats will have to report between August 4 and August 8 to complete admission formalities.

Revised Round 1 Schedule

Registration and payment: Till noon, July 31 (payment window open till 3 PM)

Reset registration option: Till 10 AM, July 31

Choice-filling window: Open until 11.55 PM, July 31

Choice-locking: From 4 PM to 11.55 PM on July 31

Seat allotment processing: August 1 to August 2

Seat allotment result: To be declared on August 3 or August 4

Reporting at allotted colleges: August 4 to August 8

MCC had also asked candidates applying under the NRI quota to submit their relevant documents by July 26. Earlier this week, the committee had briefly paused the choice-filling process due to incomplete data and repetition of seats in the allotment matrix. Those issues have now been resolved.

Candidates are advised to visit mcc.nic.in regularly to stay updated and complete their counselling steps well before the deadlines.