RRB Technician 2025 Registration Extended - Check Updated Application and Exam Schedule

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for the RRB Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 posts under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 02/2025. Eligible candidates can now register for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 until August 7 via the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in. This extension offers aspirants additional time to complete their applications for 6,238 vacancies across Indian Railways.

As per the official notification, 183 vacancies are for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and 6,055 for Technician Grade 3. The age limit for Grade 1 is 18 to 36 years, and for Grade 3, it is 18 to 33 years, calculated as on July 1, 2025. Age relaxation for reserved categories will be applicable according to government norms.

Application Fee and Refund

Candidates must pay an application fee of:

₹500 for General/OBC candidates (₹400 refunded after appearing for CBT)

₹250 for SC, ST, PwBD, women, transgender, EBC, and minority candidates (fully refundable post-CBT)

The last date to pay the application fee is August 9, 2025. The modification window to make corrections (excluding RRB choice and registration details) will be available from August 10 to 19. Additionally, candidates requiring scribes must upload details between August 20 and 24.

RRB Technician 2025 Selection Process

The recruitment process includes:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) – tentatively scheduled from October to December 2025 Document Verification Medical Examination

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates related to admit cards, exam dates, and other important notifications.