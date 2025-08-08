IIHM Leads the Celebration of Bengal’s Brilliance at Pride of Bengal Awards 2025

Summary With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovative thinking, IIHM curated this prestigious event to recognise visionaries across diverse areas, including heritage and sports, arts, literature, hospitality, health, and enterprise Through this initiative, IIHM once again established itself not only as a premier hospitality education institution but also as a torchbearer of Bengal’s pride, fostering recognition and inspiration across generations

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), a global leader in hospitality education, hosted the prestigious 2nd edition of the Pride of Bengal Awards in Kolkata, reaffirming its stature as a pioneering institution not just in education, but as a cultural custodian of Bengal’s timeless legacy and innovation.

With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovative thinking, IIHM curated this prestigious event to recognise visionaries across diverse areas, including heritage and sports, arts, literature, hospitality, health, and enterprise. As the world pivots toward artificial intelligence and transformative technologies, this year’s theme celebrates Bengal’s enduring brilliance that continues to inspire even in an age of rapid change.

“The Pride of Bengal Awards are not just honours — they are time bridges,” said Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder and Chief Mentor, IIHM. “They connect our glorious cultural legacy with the limitless possibilities of the future. In an age of AI and transformation, Bengal's brilliance continues to inspire the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening was graced by Chief Guest Shri Sutirtha Bhattacharya, IAS, Chairman of West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation (WEBEL), whose presence added great distinction to this celebration of Bengal’s finest minds and institutions.

Awardees honoured at the event included:

Howrah Station – Legacy (Received by Sanjeev Kumar)

Bani Basu – Excellence in Literature

Debashis Dutta – Entrepreneur

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club – Sports Club (Received by Debashis Dutta)

Sambaran Banerjee – Excellence in Cricket & Sports Mentorship

Taj Bengal, Kolkata – Excellence in Hospitality (Received by Mr. Arnab Chatterjee)

Oudh 1590 – Excellence in Food & Beverage (Debaditya Chowdhury)

Desh (ABP Group) – Publication (Anindya Bhaumik)

Pandit Bickram Ghosh – Excellence in Music

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) – Excellence in Transportation (Received by Avnish Chaturvedi)

Anuradha Lohia – Education Leadership

Indian Statistical Institute – Eminent Educational Institute (Received by Prof. Swagatam Das)

Dr. Ratish Chandra Paul – Excellence in Medicine

Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre – Excellence in Healthcare

Mocambo – Excellence in Food & Beverage (Received by Mr. Siddharth Kothari)

Rajah Banerjee – Leadership in Sustainable Tea Plantation

Oh! Calcutta – Food & Beverage (Received by Mr. Debashis Ghosh)

Flurys – Excellence in Bakery & Confectionery (Received by Vikas Kumar)

Lopamudra Mitra – Excellence in Music

Sourav Kothari – Excellence in Sports

Chhatrapati Dutta – Excellence in Fine Arts

Dulal Mukherjee – Excellence in Architecture

Peerless Group – Corporate Conglomerate (Sumana Guha Ray)

IIHM

With Caldera as the Beverage Partner, Indismart Hotel as the Hospitality Partner, and IIPC as the Culinary Partner, the event was a stunning blend of elegance, legacy, and contemporary flair.

Through this initiative, IIHM once again established itself not only as a premier hospitality education institution but also as a torchbearer of Bengal’s pride, fostering recognition and inspiration across generations. The Pride of Bengal Awards now stand as a landmark in honouring those who shape the soul of Bengal—past, present, and future.