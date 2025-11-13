Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court Cancels ASO Main Exam: Fresh Date and Subject-Wise Schedule Announced

Posted on 13 Nov 2025
File Image

Summary
The Orissa High Court has officially cancelled the main written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) held on July 13, 2025.
The revised main examination will be conducted in three sittings, covering the subjects of English, General Awareness & Reasoning, and Mathematics.

The Orissa High Court has officially cancelled the main written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) held on July 13, 2025, citing concerns over maintaining transparency and fairness in the selection process.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, Registrar (Examination) S.K. Dash Ray confirmed that the ASO main examination will be reconducted on December 7, 2025, for all candidates who had qualified in the preliminary test.

The ASO recruitment process comprises four stages - Preliminary, Main, Computer Application Test, and Viva-Voce. The preliminary exam was held on May 4, conducted through an external agency, with 7,113 candidates qualifying for the mains round.

The Court entertains serious doubts in the conduct of Main Written Examination by the Agency engaged for the said purpose, the Court has decided to cancel the same which was held on 13.07.2025 in order to ensure fairness in the examination process. The Main Written Examination shall be conducted afresh,” the official notification stated.

The revised main examination will be conducted in three sittings, covering the subjects of English, General Awareness & Reasoning, and Mathematics.

Revised Schedule

  • 1st Sitting: English (9 AM to 11 AM)
  • 2nd Sitting: General Awareness & Test of Reasoning (Noon to 1 PM)
  • 3rd Sitting: Mathematics (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

Candidates who have qualified for the main exam can download their e-admit cards from the Orissa High Court’s recruitment portal between November 17 and December 5, 2025.

For further updates and exam-related announcements, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Orissa High Court regularly.

Read the official notice here.

Orissa High Court cancelled mains examination
