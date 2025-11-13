RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Today; Latest Updates, Exam Timings Here

Summary This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various zones of the Indian Railways Candidates appearing for the Level 1 examination under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective regional RRBs

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the Level 1 examination under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The computer-based test (CBT) for RRB Group D will begin on November 17, 2025, and continue till the end of December 2025. As per the examination pattern, the CBT will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions — 25 each from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The admit cards will be available for download four days prior to the exam date, as mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link on the official RRB websites. Candidates are advised to keep checking their respective regional RRB portals regularly for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of your respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Click on the ‘RRB Group D Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password. Click on Submit to view your admit card. Check all details carefully and download the admit card. Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

The RRB Group D selection process consists of a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, the Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi-stage mode depending on the number of candidates. Those who qualify in the CBT will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by Document Verification and a Medical Examination.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various zones of the Indian Railways. The RRB Group D examination serves as one of the largest recruitment drives in the country, providing opportunities for candidates to join the central government workforce under Level 1 posts.

For more details and to download the admit card once released, candidates should visit the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.