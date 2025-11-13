RRB Exam

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Today; Latest Updates, Exam Timings Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Nov 2025
14:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various zones of the Indian Railways
Candidates appearing for the Level 1 examination under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective regional RRBs

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the Level 1 examination under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The computer-based test (CBT) for RRB Group D will begin on November 17, 2025, and continue till the end of December 2025. As per the examination pattern, the CBT will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions — 25 each from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The admit cards will be available for download four days prior to the exam date, as mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link on the official RRB websites. Candidates are advised to keep checking their respective regional RRB portals regularly for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of your respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).
  2. Click on the ‘RRB Group D Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password.
  4. Click on Submit to view your admit card.
  5. Check all details carefully and download the admit card.
  6. Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

The RRB Group D selection process consists of a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, the Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi-stage mode depending on the number of candidates. Those who qualify in the CBT will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by Document Verification and a Medical Examination.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various zones of the Indian Railways. The RRB Group D examination serves as one of the largest recruitment drives in the country, providing opportunities for candidates to join the central government workforce under Level 1 posts.

For more details and to download the admit card once released, candidates should visit the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
14:53 PM
RRB Exam Railway exams Railway recruitment
Similar stories
ICSE

ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2026 OUT; Exams From Early February

IIT Gandhinagar
IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar Unveils 3 GenAI-Based Tech PG Diplomas with Industry-Led Learning

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court Cancels ASO Main Exam: Fresh Date and Subject-Wise Schedule Announc. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to Close IIT JAM 2026 Extended Correction Window Today- Get Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSE

ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2026 OUT; Exams From Early February

IIT Gandhinagar
IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar Unveils 3 GenAI-Based Tech PG Diplomas with Industry-Led Learning

St Xavier's College

Exhult’25 Chapter 2 Inspires Young Innovators at St Xavier’s Raghabpur Campus

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court Cancels ASO Main Exam: Fresh Date and Subject-Wise Schedule Announc. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to Close IIT JAM 2026 Extended Correction Window Today- Get Link Here

National Law University

AILET 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality