St Xavier's College

Exhult’25 Chapter 2 Inspires Young Innovators at St Xavier’s Raghabpur Campus

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Nov 2025
15:31 PM

SXC Kolkata

Summary
The Hult Prize, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, hosted Exhult 2025: Chapter 2 – “Explore the Extraordinary” at the Raghabpur Campus, in collaboration with the Bengal Business Council as its Ecosystem Partner.
Exhult’25 Chapter 2 at Raghabpur stood as a shining example of how education, innovation, and collaboration can empower youth to reimagine the future.

The Hult Prize, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, hosted Exhult 2025: Chapter 2 – “Explore the Extraordinary” at the Raghabpur Campus, in collaboration with the Bengal Business Council as its Ecosystem Partner. The event celebrated creativity, entrepreneurship, and leadership, bringing together students, faculty members, and industry experts for a day of impactful learning and meaningful discussions.

The day began with a ceremonial lamp lighting led by Rev. Fr. Johnson Padiyara, SJ, Vice-Principal of St. Xavier’s College, Raghabpur Campus, and other dignitaries. In his welcome address, Fr. Padiyara highlighted how such academic engagements promote holistic education and collaboration across campuses. Dr. Tridib Sengupta, Professor-in-Charge of the Hult Prize at SXC, shared insights into the global impact of the Hult Prize and its mission to empower student innovators.

The inaugural session was followed by a Hospitality Management Workshop led by Ms. Indrani Mukherjee and the Chowman Team, titled “From Passion to Profession: Exploring Hospitality Careers.” The session offered practical insights into service management and customer experience.

SXC Kolkata

In the afternoon, Mr. Subhashis Dutt, Founder and General Secretary of the Bengal Business Council, delivered a powerful Keynote Address on “The Accidental Entrepreneur.” He inspired students to embrace challenges as stepping stones to innovation. This was followed by a Training and Counselling Session by Adv. Sourav Chunder, Legal Advisor at the Bengal Business Council, focusing on leadership, communication, and adaptability in professional life.

SXC Kolkata

The Sanjay Saraf Educational Institute (SSEI) conducted a Financial Modelling Workshop, where Mr. Budhaditya Debnath introduced students to analytical tools for decision-making. Mr. Sanjay Saraf, Founder and CEO of SSEI, later engaged participants in a stimulating discussion on critical thinking and career resilience.

The Valedictory Ceremony marked a fitting conclusion to the event. Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal of St. Xavier’s College, delivered the Valedictory Address, commending the organisers and encouraging students to pursue learning that drives meaningful change. Dr. Tridib Sengupta expressed gratitude to all speakers, partners, and participants during the Vote of Thanks.

Led by Campus Director Ashmit Choraria with Joint Secretaries Tushar Harnathka and Prisha Rungta, the Hult Prize team successfully enrolled over 20 new members from the Raghabpur Campus, extending the initiative’s reach and impact.

Exhult’25 Chapter 2 at Raghabpur stood as a shining example of how education, innovation, and collaboration can empower youth to reimagine the future — inspiring every participant to truly “explore the extraordinary.”

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
15:31 PM
St Xavier's College SXC Hult Prize
