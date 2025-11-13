After College Celebrates First Anniversary with the Launch of All India Performance Arts League (AIPAL)

Summary Conceived as a nationwide festival of performance arts, AIPAL united young talents from across India to showcase their skills in six genres: Dancing, Singing, Storytelling, Performance Poetry, Stand-Up Comedy, and Theatre (Monoact) The aim was simple yet powerful — to foster a love for performance arts and give young artists a national platform to shine

As After College—Kolkata’s largest youth community—celebrates its first anniversary, it gifts the nation something truly special: the Online All India Performance Arts League (AIPAL). Conceived as a nationwide celebration of creativity and passion, AIPAL brought together young performers from across India to showcase their talent across six vibrant genres—Dancing, Singing, Storytelling, Performance Poetry, Stand-Up Comedy, and Theatre (Monoact). The aim was simple yet powerful: to foster a love for performance arts and uplift youth talent, giving every performer a chance to shine on a national stage.

Ridhi Chhajer (Performance Poetry)

The response was overwhelming, with over 150 entries received in each category from every corner of the country. From soulful singers and expressive poets to hilarious comics and mesmerizing dancers, each participant added their own spark to the festival of art and expression. The contest was judged by an illustrious panel of artists and cultural figures: Aditya Hulo, a multidisciplinary performer and curator known for his contributions to the indie arts space; Debasree Maity, a spoken word artist and renowned voice on radio as well, celebrated for her nuanced storytelling techniques; Sarbjit Chowdhury, a respected assistant professor of St.Xaviers University (Burdwan), and published author ; Akash Agarwal, a dancer and influencer known for his energetic choreography and creative collaborations; Ahoon Guptoo, a renowned acting professional and global performer, having performed at the Kennedy t and; and Saahil Agarwal, an established name in the stand-up and hosting circuit with a keen eye for discovering fresh comic voices.

Tisha Agarwal (Storytelling)

After a tough round of judging, six incredible winners emerged. The Singing genre was won by the immensely talented Shrestha Das Ghosh, whose melodic versatility and emotive performance, left the jury and Team AC in awe. In the Storytelling category, Tisha Agarwal captivated hearts with her vivid imagination and honest, raw, style, reminding everyone why stories remain the soul of performance. Riddhi Chhajer took home the title for Performance Poetry, blending rhythm, voice, and vulnerability in a way that resonated deeply with audiences. The Dancing genre was owned by Ankita Pal, whose commanding performance presence and innovative choreography made her performance impossible to forget. Niharica Singh delivered an unforgettable Monoact in the Theatre category, breathing life into her character with power and precision. And finally, Ashwani Kumar Rai brought laughter and relatability to the virtual stage, winning the Stand-Up Comedy genre with his wit, timing, and undeniable charisma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ankita Pal (Dancing)

To all the winners—Shrestha, Tisha, Riddhi, Ankita, Niharica, and Ashwani—After College extends heartfelt congratulations. Each of you has proven that art transcends boundaries, and your victories stand as an inspiration for countless others who dream of performing. As a token of appreciation, every winner will soon receive exclusive goodie bags right at their doorstep—so keep an eye out at your threshold for some well-deserved surprises along with a free exclusive performance slot at AIPAL Offline! Yes, you heard that right, AIPAL Offline is launching soon! And all of you can be a part.

Niharica Singh (Acting)

But this is just the beginning. After College invites all aspiring artists and art enthusiasts to stay connected and be part of the growing movement. Follow us on Instagram (@aftercollege), Facebook (After College), YouTube (After College Community), and LinkedIn (After College) for event updates, opportunities, and community stories. You can also join our WhatsApp Community and explore our other Instagram pages through the link in After College’s bio to stay in the loop.

Ashwani Kumar Rai (Standup)

And here’s the most exciting news—AIPAL Offline is coming soon! Yes, the next edition of the All India Performance Arts League will take the magic from online to the real stage, bringing performers and audiences together in person for an unforgettable celebration of art and expression. Whether you sing, dance, act, rhyme, or make people laugh, this is your chance to be part of something extraordinary.

Shrestha Das Ghosh (Singing)

After College’s first anniversary marks not just a milestone for the community but a celebration of the youth spirit that drives India’s creative future. Here’s to the performers who dared to dream, the judges who nurtured that passion, and the community that made it all possible. AIPAL isn’t just an event—it’s a movement. And the spotlight is waiting for you with AIPAL Offline launching soon and more exciting After College events, leaning into the artistic, fun and gaming spheres! It’s truly the Community that caters to all Youth Pursuits! When you think of the Youth in Calcutta, you think of AC!