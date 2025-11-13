IIT Bombay to Close IIT JAM 2026 Extended Correction Window Today- Get Link Here

Summary Candidates who need to make changes or updates to their application forms can do so through the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in According to the schedule, this is the final opportunity for candidates to review and correct details in their submitted application forms before the release of the admit cards

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the extended correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2026 today, November 13, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application forms can do so through the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

According to the official notice, this is the last chance for applicants to review and edit details in their submitted forms before the release of admit cards. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information and ensure accuracy to avoid any discrepancies during the admission process.

IIT JAM 2026 Application: Steps to Make Changes

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT JAM 2026 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes where required.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IIT JAM 2026 admit card will be released on January 5, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will be held in two sessions — the first shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The national-level entrance exam will be conducted in seven subjects — Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The IIT JAM serves as a gateway for admission to postgraduate programmes across IITs, including M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), M.S. (Research), M.Sc.–M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.–Ph.D., M.Sc.–Ph.D. Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D. courses.

The JAM score is accepted by participating IITs and other leading institutions for admission to advanced science and research programmes. For more details and to access the correction window, candidates can visit the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in.