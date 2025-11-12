BESC

BESC Along With NSS Unit Leads HIV Awareness Rally and Flashmob to Combat Stigma

Posted on 12 Nov 2025
The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit organized an Intensified Campaign on HIV Awareness, comprising a Rally and a Flashmob performance, aimed at sensitizing the community regarding HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and stigma elimination. The campaign was supported through the display of Posters, Banners, and the distribution of Informative Leaflets. The event received media coverage, which significantly enhanced its outreach and visibility.

The activity constituted an Outreach cum Health Awareness Programme, organized with the objective of disseminating accurate information on HIV/AIDS and promoting inclusive and empathetic attitudes towards individuals affected by the disease.

Organised by West Bengal State AIDS Prevention & Control Society, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal

The event was conducted on Saturday, 1st November 2025. The programme was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A total of 50 NSS Volunteers actively participated in the event, accompanied by 1 Programme Officer.

a. To create awareness among the general public about the causes, modes of transmission, and preventive measures of HIV/AIDS.

b. To reduce misconceptions and social stigma associated with people living with HIV/AIDS through public sensitization.

c. To encourage youth participation in health-oriented community outreach initiatives through creative and interactive methods.

The programme commenced with a Rally that began from the college premises and continued through the adjoining roads leading to Forum Mall. Volunteers carried awareness posters and banners and distributed leaflets to pedestrians and commuters containing verified information on HIV prevention, testing, and available healthcare resources. The rally aimed to attract public attention and communicate messages of awareness, compassion, and social responsibility.

Following the rally, a Flashmob was performed in front of Forum Mall, serving as an innovative and engaging platform to promote awareness. The performance included thematic skits, dance segments, and impactful slogans emphasizing safe health practices, empathy, and inclusion

The HIV Awareness Campaign successfully fulfilled its intended objectives. It facilitated a deeper public understanding of HIV/AIDS, encouraged preventive health behaviour, and helped in mitigating prevalent social stigmas. For the volunteers, the programme provided valuable experiential learning and strengthened their civic sense, empathy, and community engagement.

The collaboration between the NSS Unit, faculty members, and students reflected the institution’s sustained commitment to social responsibility and public health awareness.

