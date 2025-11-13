Techno India University

Celebration of Dedication & Mentorship: Techno India Honours Educators at the Dronacharya Awards

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Nov 2025
11:24 AM

Techno India University

Summary
In a grand celebration of dedication, mentorship, and excellence in education, Techno India University hosted the prestigious Dronacharya Awards Ceremony 2025.
The event honoured 400 distinguished educators, including Heads of Institutions, Subject Teachers, and Chief Coordinators, from 23 districts across West Bengal for their remarkable contributions to shaping young minds.

In a grand celebration of dedication, mentorship, and excellence in education, Techno India University hosted the prestigious Dronacharya Awards Ceremony 2025 at its Seminar Hall in Salt Lake. The event honoured 400 distinguished educators, including Heads of Institutions, Subject Teachers, and Chief Coordinators, from 23 districts across West Bengal for their remarkable contributions to shaping young minds.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Mr. Ujjal Biswas, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Science, Technology & Biotechnology, Government of West Bengal; Ms. Darshana Banik, noted actress; Professor Manoshi RoyChowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group and Co-Chancellor, Techno India University; Dr. Chiranjib Bhattacharya, Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University and President, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education; and Ms. Pauline Laravoire, Sustainability Director, Techno India Group.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Manoshi RoyChowdhury lauded the teachers as “the true architects of society,” emphasising their role in instilling values, creativity, and moral strength in the next generation. “Without education, neither a state nor a nation can progress,” she added.

Mr. Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director of Techno India Group, highlighted the link between innovation and inspiration, calling the awardees “the bridge between potential and progress.” Meanwhile, Dr. Chiranjib Bhattacharya underlined the foundational role of schools, remarking that they serve as “the stepping stone for all higher studies.”

The awardees received medals and certificates presented by the dignitaries, symbolising deep gratitude for their exceptional service to education.

The awardees received medals and certificates presented by the dignitaries, symbolising deep gratitude for their exceptional service to education.

The awardees received medals and certificates presented by the dignitaries, symbolising deep gratitude for their exceptional service to education.

The Dronacharya Awards Ceremony stood as a heartfelt tribute to those who dedicate their lives to nurturing knowledge, guiding students, and strengthening the education system. Through this initiative, Techno India University reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to empowering educators and fostering innovation-driven learning across West Bengal.

The event not only celebrated teaching excellence but also reinforced the enduring message that education continues to empower, enlighten, and evolve for generations to come.

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
11:25 AM
Techno India University award ceremony Dronacharya Award
