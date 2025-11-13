IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar Unveils 3 GenAI-Based Tech PG Diplomas with Industry-Led Learning

Posted on 13 Nov 2025
16:04 PM
IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar IIT-G official website

Summary
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar has launched three first-of-its-kind six-month fully residential GenAI-powered tech postgraduate diploma programmes.
The courses will be offered in collaboration with Futurense Technologies, an AI-skilling company.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar has launched three first-of-its-kind six-month fully residential GenAI-powered tech postgraduate diploma programmes, officials said on Tuesday.

The courses will be offered in collaboration with Futurense Technologies, an AI-skilling company.

Designed with a build, deploy and scale philosophy, each six-month programme delivers over 600 hours of intensive bootcamp-style learning, imparting skills equivalent to approximately two years of industry experience and transforming learners into engineers who build and deploy enterprise-grade solutions.

"At IIT, Gandhinagar, our mission is to build future-ready talent for and from India, professionals who do not just learn technology but apply and create with it. These programmes combine real-world engineering depth, hands-on innovation and a fully immersive IIT campus experience that shapes the next generation of India's tech workforce," said Rajat Moona, Director of IIT, Gandhinagar.

The programme is open for a selected group of 60 candidates chosen through a selection-based admission model.

"Each programme admits only 60 students through AINPT (All India National Proficiency Test) -- a rigorous India-wide entrance examination and multi-stage interview process. Selected students experience fully residential life at IIT, Gandhinagar and will be mentored by IIT faculty and industry leaders from Fortune 500 companies.

"The students will undergo over 600 hours of bootcamp-style immersive learning, and the pedagogy integrates several innovative initiatives such as extensive projects through an AI clinic, ideas lab, deconstructing products and backward engineering them, problem solving, extensive experience of AI-led application building, competitive coding and others, which help build skills of the future," Moona said.

The three courses are PG Diploma in AI and Agentic AI Engineering, PG Diploma in GenAI and Data Science Engineering and PG Diploma in AI-Powered Software Engineering with Cloud.

"IIT, Gandhinagar represents the new generation of India's IITs, agile, applied and innovation-first. Through this collaboration, we are building engineers who can think in systems, not silos," said Raghav Gupta, founder and CEO, Futurense.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
16:05 PM
IIT Gandhinagar Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) PG diploma GenAI Course
