ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2026 OUT; Exams From Early February

PTI
Posted on 13 Nov 2025
16:51 PM

File Image

Summary
About 2.6 lakh candidates will appear for the ICSE (class X) examination while about 1.5 lakh candidates are set to take the ISC (class XII) examination this year
The class 10 exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 30. The class 12 exams will be conducted from February 12 to April 6

The CISCE board exams for class 10 will begin from February 17 and those for class 12 from February 12, officials said on Thursday.

About 2.6 lakh candidates will appear for the ICSE (class X) examination while about 1.5 lakh candidates are set to take the ISC (class XII) examination this year.

"This year's examination schedule has been carefully crafted to ensure a balanced academic calendar, allowing candidates a reasonable preparation time between major subjects to the extent possible," said Joseph Emannuel, Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"The class 10 exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 30. The class 12 exams will be conducted from February 12 to April 6. The date sheet provides the complete schedule of examinations covering 75 subjects for ICSE and 50 subjects for ISC," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
16:52 PM
ICSE ICSE 2025 ISC CISCE Board Exam 2026
