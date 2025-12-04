IHM

IHM Taratala to Honour ‘Pink Force’ with One of Bengal’s Largest Cake-Mixing Events!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Dec 2025
16:27 PM

IHM Taratala

Summary
The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Taratala, Kolkata, is gearing up to host one of West Bengal’s largest and most-awaited pre-festive celebrations — its Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony on 5 December 2025. This year, the iconic event embraces an inspiring theme, “Honouring the Pink Force of Society,” celebrating the contributions of remarkable women who are shaping communities through their leadership and service.

The ceremony will recognise influential women from diverse fields, including lady hoteliers, doctors, police officers, senior media professionals, principals, educators and faculty members from reputed schools across Kolkata. Their dedication, resilience and outstanding service form the heart of this year’s celebration, spotlighting the invaluable role women play across society.

A standout feature of the ceremony will be the introduction of a “Lady Santa,” a powerful symbol challenging gender stereotypes associated with festivity and generosity. Representing the nurturing spirit and tireless strength displayed by women—whether as mothers, teachers, colleagues, officials or caregivers—the Lady Santa initiative reinforces that compassion and giving transcend gender boundaries.

Beyond its festive charm, the event doubles as an enriching experiential learning platform for students of IHM Taratala Kolkata. Under the mentorship of their faculty, the budding hoteliers are managing every aspect of the programme—from planning, guest management and décor to production and hospitality services. The hands-on involvement equips students with vital real-world experience in organising a large-scale hospitality event, sharpening their skills for future industry roles.

The ceremony also acts as a strategic networking opportunity, bringing together leading schools, hospitality professionals, tourism stakeholders and academic experts. This collaborative space fosters dialogue, encourages partnerships and opens pathways for students to explore the dynamic and evolving world of hospitality.

Adding prestige to the occasion, Smt. Nandini Chakravorty, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Hill Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Department, Government of West Bengal, and Hon’ble Chairperson of the Board of Governors, IHM Kolkata, will grace the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

With vibrant ingredients, enthusiastic participants and the warmth of festive cheer, the Cake Mixing Ceremony at IHM Taratala promises to be one of the most significant pre-Christmas gatherings in the region. Blending tradition, inclusivity and innovation, the event sets the tone for a meaningful and spirited start to the holiday season.

Last updated on 04 Dec 2025
16:28 PM
