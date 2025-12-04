Tamil Nadu NEET PG Round 1: Only 2,355 Candidates Allotted Seats; Reporting Deadline Extended

NEET counselling

The Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling has concluded with only 2,355 out of 10,901 qualified candidates securing seat allotments across various categories. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research’s selection committee has now extended the college reporting deadline for admitted candidates to December 7, providing additional time for document verification and joining formalities.

According to official data, 1,221 candidates have been allotted seats under the government quota, while 1,015 candidates have been placed in self-financing colleges and 119 in management quota institutions. Admissions will only be confirmed once candidates submit their original documents for verification at their respective colleges before the revised deadline.

The committee attributed the extension to the revised national counselling schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on November 25. “In view of the revised Counselling schedule for Round I published by MCC on 25.11.2025, the last date of download for PG Degree / Diploma & DNB courses is extended up to 3 PM on 07.12.2025, and last date of joining is 5 PM on 07.12.2025,” the authority announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu NEET PG merit list had initially deemed 6,989 candidates eligible for government quota seats, 3,912 for management quota, and 570 under the in-service category. However, during the preliminary certificate verification stage, 921 candidates were declared ineligible, reducing the pool of eligible applicants for seat allotment.

The selection committee has reiterated that candidates must report in person to the allotted institution with both original certificates and scanned copies. “If you do not report to the Head of the Institution to which you are allotted on or before the time and date specified, your selection and/or admission will be cancelled without any further notice,” the committee cautioned.

With the extended timelines and ongoing document verification, the state’s PG medical admission process is expected to intensify as the final joining deadline approaches.

