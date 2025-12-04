Music Pods to Doodling Walls - IIT KGP Sets Up Recharge Zones to Help Beat Placement Stress

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur has introduced dedicated ‘recharge zones’ across its campus to help students cope with rising stress levels during the placement season, institute Director Suman Chakraborty said on Wednesday.

Designed as round-the-clock relaxation spaces, the zones aim to offer students brief but meaningful breaks from the intense pressure of job interviews and selection rounds, he said.

Known for its demanding placement schedules, often stretching long hours over several days, the institute has seen a steady rise in cases of student anxiety, a faculty member said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'recharge zones' were conceptualised after counsellors and faculty members noted that many students were struggling to cope with back-to-back interview processes and heightened expectations, the director explained.

The 'recharge zones' feature a range of calming activities and amenities, he said.

From quiet corners for meditation and reading journals to creative walls for doodling, soft music pods, stress-relief games, and simple fitness tools, the spaces are meant to help students reset mentally.

"Even a few minutes spent away from the placement bustle can help students regain focus," he said.

The initiative is part of IIT Kharagpur’s broader push to strengthen mental-health support on campus.

Over the past year, the institute has expanded counselling services and introduced several wellness programmes to encourage healthier academic habits.

Taking breaks should be seen as a constructive and essential practice, not as a sign of inability to cope, he said.

Students have welcomed the move, saying the recharge zones offer a rare pause during an overwhelmingly competitive time.

While the stress of placements remains, they say the new spaces provide a sense of relief and acknowledge the emotional toll the season can take, Debmalya Bagchi, a student, said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

