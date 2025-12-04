RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Today; Correction Window Opens Soon

Summary Candidates seeking to apply for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can access the application link through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs The last date for application fee payment is December 6, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the registration process for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 on December 4, 2025. Candidates seeking to apply for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can access the application link through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The last date for application fee payment is December 6, 2025. Following this, the correction window will remain open from December 7 to December 16, 2025, allowing applicants to edit their submitted details. Additionally, eligible candidates who require a scribe must submit scribe details on the portal between December 17 and December 21, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 posts across various NTPC (Under Graduate) categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB. Click on the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link on the homepage. Register yourself on the new page that opens. Log in using your credentials. Fill out the application form and pay the required fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

RRB NTPC UG 2026: Application Fee Structure

Rs 500 – for all general category candidates

Rs 250 – for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minority, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates

Refund policy:

Out of Rs 500, an amount of Rs 400 will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) once the candidate appears for the First Stage CBT.

For the Rs 250 category fee, the entire amount will be refunded upon appearing for the CBT.

The RRB has advised candidates to complete their registration and fee payment within the stipulated deadlines to avoid last-minute issues.