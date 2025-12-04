Police recruitment

TNUSRB Releases SI Hall Ticket 2025; Written Exam to Include Tamil Eligibility Test

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Dec 2025
15:57 PM

File Image

Summary
The admit card is now available for download on the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,299 Sub-Inspector of Police posts

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 for candidates appearing in the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment examination. The admit card is now available for download on the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted for both departmental and open category candidates. It comprises two major components—Part I: Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Part II: Main Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce, and Special Marks. Each section carries 100 marks.

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: tnusrb.tn.gov.in
  2. Click on the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login details on the new page.
  4. Click Submit to view your hall ticket.
  5. Download and verify the details.
  6. Print a hard copy for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,299 Sub-Inspector of Police posts. The application process began on April 7, 2025, and concluded on May 3, 2025.

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to carefully check the exam schedule, venue details, and instructions printed on the hall ticket ahead of the examination day.

