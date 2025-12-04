RSSB Patwari Result 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; 4,479 Candidates Marked Ineligible

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Patwari written examination can now access the merit list and cut-off marks online The Patwari examination took place on August 17, 2025, in two shifts—9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the Patwari Result 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Patwari written examination can now access the merit list and cut-off marks online.

In the latest update, the Board revealed that 4,479 candidates have been declared ineligible for failing to darken any option or circle in more than 10% of the questions, a criterion that resulted in automatic disqualification.

The Patwari examination took place on August 17, 2025, in two shifts—9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on September 7, 2025.

As part of the next stage of the recruitment process, the portal for filling the online detailed application-cum-scrutiny form will open on December 4 and close on December 6, 2025. This applies to candidates who have scored up to two times the cut-off marks in the priority-based result list and are shortlisted for document verification.

RSSB has also stated that candidates will be allowed to submit the offline application-cum-scrutiny form during the document verification process. The Board has warned that any candidate found to have furnished incorrect information or used unfair means in the exam may be excluded from the priority-based result at any stage.

