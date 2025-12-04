Kendriya Vidyalaya

KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Registration for 14,967 Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts Ends Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Dec 2025
16:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply through the official websites — navodaya.gov.in for NVS and kvsangathan.nic.in for KVS
This joint recruitment drive aims to fill 14,967 vacancies across multiple categories, including teaching, administrative, and support staff positions

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration process for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts on December 4, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official websites — navodaya.gov.in for NVS and kvsangathan.nic.in for KVS.

This joint recruitment drive aims to fill 14,967 vacancies across multiple categories, including teaching, administrative, and support staff positions.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of KVS or NVS.
  2. Click on the Teaching/Non-Teaching Posts Registration link on the homepage.
  3. Register yourself on the new page that opens.
  4. Log in using your credentials.
  5. Fill out the application form and complete the fee payment.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

  • Two-tier exams + Interview for the following posts: Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT (including Librarian), PRT, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Translator.
  • Skill Test + Tier-2 marks-based merit list for: Stenographer (Grade I & II), Junior Secretariat Assistant.
  • No interview or skill test for: Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also clarified that educational qualifications may differ slightly between KVS and NVS posts, even where the job titles are identical. Candidates have been advised to verify eligibility carefully before applying.

With the registration deadline approaching, applicants are encouraged to complete the process promptly to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 04 Dec 2025
16:32 PM
Kendriya Vidyalaya Navodaya Vidyalaya Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
Similar stories
Police recruitment

TNUSRB Releases SI Hall Ticket 2025; Written Exam to Include Tamil Eligibility Test

Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Today; Correction Window Opens Soon

Rajasthan government

RSSB Patwari Result 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; 4,479 Candidates Marked Inelig. . .

NEET counselling

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Round 1: Only 2,355 Candidates Allotted Seats; Reporting Deadline . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IHM

IHM Taratala to Honour ‘Pink Force’ with One of Bengal’s Largest Cake-Mixing Ev. . .

Police recruitment

TNUSRB Releases SI Hall Ticket 2025; Written Exam to Include Tamil Eligibility Test

Railway recruitment

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Today; Correction Window Opens Soon

Rajasthan government

RSSB Patwari Result 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; 4,479 Candidates Marked Inelig. . .

NEET counselling

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Round 1: Only 2,355 Candidates Allotted Seats; Reporting Deadline . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Extends Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Selection; Other Detai. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality