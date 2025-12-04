KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025 Registration for 14,967 Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts Ends Today

Summary Eligible candidates can apply through the official websites — navodaya.gov.in for NVS and kvsangathan.nic.in for KVS This joint recruitment drive aims to fill 14,967 vacancies across multiple categories, including teaching, administrative, and support staff positions

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration process for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts on December 4, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official websites — navodaya.gov.in for NVS and kvsangathan.nic.in for KVS.

This joint recruitment drive aims to fill 14,967 vacancies across multiple categories, including teaching, administrative, and support staff positions.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of KVS or NVS. Click on the Teaching/Non-Teaching Posts Registration link on the homepage. Register yourself on the new page that opens. Log in using your credentials. Fill out the application form and complete the fee payment. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

Two-tier exams + Interview for the following posts: Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT (including Librarian), PRT, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Translator.

Skill Test + Tier-2 marks-based merit list for: Stenographer (Grade I & II), Junior Secretariat Assistant.

No interview or skill test for: Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also clarified that educational qualifications may differ slightly between KVS and NVS posts, even where the job titles are identical. Candidates have been advised to verify eligibility carefully before applying.

With the registration deadline approaching, applicants are encouraged to complete the process promptly to avoid last-minute issues.