MBOSE Declares December 12 as State Holiday; Class 11 Practical Exams Rescheduled

Summary Due to the holiday, the Class 11 Internal/Promotion Practical Examination 2025-2026, originally scheduled for December 12, has been rescheduled to December 15, 2025, the board confirmed in an official notice Students are permitted to enter exam halls from 9:30 am, 30 minutes prior to the start of the examination

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced a state holiday on December 12, 2025, to mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a noted freedom fighter who resisted British colonial rule alongside other warriors.

Due to the holiday, the Class 11 Internal/Promotion Practical Examination 2025-2026, originally scheduled for December 12, has been rescheduled to December 15, 2025, the board confirmed in an official notice.

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

MBOSE has also released the Class 10 and 12 board exam schedule for 2026:

Class 10: January 30 – February 11, 2026

Class 12: February 18 – March 13, 2026

Exam Timings:

Regular theory papers: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Vocational course theory papers: 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Students are permitted to enter exam halls from 9:30 am, 30 minutes prior to the start of the examination. Carrying the hall ticket and student ID is mandatory for verification.

The board has urged students to adhere to the revised schedule and ensure timely attendance for all exams.