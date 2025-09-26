Puja with a Purpose: IEM-UEM Group Shares Festive Joy with Orphan Students

IEM-UEM Group

Summary
The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and University of Engineering & Management (UEM) Group celebrated Durga Puja in its truest spirit by spreading joy among children from the Universal Smile Child Care Centre. The heartwarming initiative reflected the Group’s vision of combining education with compassion and community service.

As part of its annual Puja programme, teachers from the IEM-UEM Group accompanied 37 children on a special Puja Porikroma, visiting some of Kolkata’s most renowned Durga Puja pandals. To make the day even more memorable, the children were gifted new festive clothes and treated to a delicious lunch arranged by the institution, ensuring they experienced the season’s warmth and togetherness.

The event was not only about celebration but also about inclusivity and shared happiness. Expressing the institution’s commitment, a representative from the Group said, “Durga Puja is not just about festivity, it is also about spreading love, inclusivity, and kindness. We are delighted to have been able to bring smiles to these children and make them a part of our celebration.”

With this thoughtful initiative, the IEM-UEM Group once again reaffirmed its dedication to social responsibility and holistic values, ensuring that the festival’s joy reaches those who need it most. The Group aims to continue such endeavours in the future, keeping alive its ethos of education, compassion, and community service.

