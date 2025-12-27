Winter Wonderlane Blends Festive Cheer with Student Entrepreneurship at Loreto College

Summary Winter Wonderlane – Where Nostalgia Meets New Beginnings, an Entrepreneurs’ Fair organised by the Loreto College Incubation Centre (LCIC), was successfully held on December 20. Designed to merge the charm of a traditional winter fair with the aspirations of emerging entrepreneurs, the event offered students a dynamic platform to test ideas, engage markets, and build confidence in real-world business environments.

Winter Wonderlane – Where Nostalgia Meets New Beginnings, an Entrepreneurs’ Fair organised by the Loreto College Incubation Centre (LCIC), was successfully held on December 20, 2025, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub of creativity, commerce, and collaboration. Designed to merge the charm of a traditional winter fair with the aspirations of emerging entrepreneurs, the event offered students a dynamic platform to test ideas, engage markets, and build confidence in real-world business environments.

The fair featured over 70 stalls, nearly 75 per cent of which were managed by student entrepreneurs from more than 14 colleges across Kolkata. This strong inter-collegiate participation positioned Winter Wonderlane as a city-level initiative, encouraging peer learning, collaboration, and entrepreneurial exchange beyond institutional boundaries. Alongside established entrepreneurs, students showcased ventures across food and beverages, lifestyle products, craft and design, art, fashion accessories, and homegrown creative brands.

A notable highlight was the emphasis on sustainability. Several student-led stalls promoted eco-friendly products, upcycled materials, ethical sourcing, and responsible consumption, reinforcing the idea that entrepreneurship can go hand in hand with social and environmental responsibility. These ventures resonated strongly with visitors, reflecting growing awareness around conscious consumerism.

The food segment emerged as a major crowd-puller, featuring a lively mix of popular brands and student-run culinary start-ups. Meanwhile, lifestyle and design stalls impressed with handcrafted goods, bespoke accessories, original artwork, and innovative design concepts. Many stalls were thoughtfully curated, with student entrepreneurs actively engaging visitors through product demonstrations, storytelling, and customised offerings. This hands-on interaction not only enhanced the visitor experience but also provided students with invaluable insights into customer behaviour, pricing strategies, and market feedback.

Winter Wonderlane witnessed robust footfall throughout the day, aided by the college’s central city location, which ensured easy accessibility for students, families, and the wider public. The steady engagement enabled young entrepreneurs to experience real-time sales dynamics and consumer response in a supportive yet competitive setting.

The event was strengthened by the support of multiple partners. A vibrant food zone featuring well-known and emerging brands added to the festive appeal, while Ecofunomics participated as the Skill Development Partner, engaging students on contemporary skills aligned with entrepreneurial growth.

By seamlessly blending festive nostalgia with modern enterprise, Winter Wonderlane successfully fostered strong industry–academia linkages. Closely aligned with the National Education Policy’s focus on experiential learning, skill development, and entrepreneurship, the initiative also echoed the broader vision of Viksit Bharat through youth-led innovation. Overall, Winter Wonderlane stood out as a compelling example of how academic campuses can evolve into dynamic spaces where tradition, creativity, and innovation converge.