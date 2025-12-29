NTA

NTA Releases CUET UG 2026 Syllabus PDF; Changes Introduced in Several Subjects

Posted on 29 Dec 2025
Summary
According to the updated syllabus, several topics have been added and removed across multiple subjects, including History, Economics, Computer Science, Business Studies and Physical Education
This year, the entrance examination will cover a total of 37 subjects, comprising 23 domain-specific subjects and 13 language papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus PDF for the Common University Entrance Test–Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. According to the updated syllabus, several topics have been added and removed across multiple subjects, including History, Economics, Computer Science, Business Studies and Physical Education.

The CUET UG 2026 syllabus is available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in under the ‘Syllabus’ section. This year, the entrance examination will cover a total of 37 subjects, comprising 23 domain-specific subjects and 13 language papers.

As per the examination guidelines, candidates will be allowed to select a maximum of five subjects while applying for the CUET UG exam. The application process for CUET UG 2026 will begin once NTA releases the official notification and application form on the website.

In an official notice, NTA stated that details regarding programmes and courses offered by Central Universities and other participating universities can be accessed through the CUET-UG portal as well as the respective university websites.

The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in 13 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu, ensuring wider accessibility for students across the country.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the revised syllabus and regularly check the official CUET UG website for updates related to the examination schedule and application process.

NTA CUET UG 2026 CUET CUET-UG
