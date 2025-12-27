Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Candy Cane Lane 3.0 Brings Hogwarts Magic & Festive Spirit to Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Posted on 27 Dec 2025
19:39 PM

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

The spirit of Christmas came alive in a spectacular blend of joy, creativity and compassion as Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar hosted its annual Christmas carnival, Candy Cane Lane 3.0: A Carnival of Care, on Saturday, December 20. The school campus transformed into a festive wonderland, with every corner adorned in vibrant shades of red and white, radiating warmth, merriment and yuletide magic.

The junior students added charm to the opening ceremony with a mesmerising dance performance.

The junior students added charm to the opening ceremony with a mesmerising dance performance. Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Inspired by the enchanting world of Hogwarts, students curated imaginative stalls that reflected both creativity and purpose. The carnival, organised to foster collaboration among students, staff and guardians while supporting the underprivileged, commenced with the ceremonial release of balloons by special guests Ms. Gargi Guha Thakurta, Editor of TV9, Professor Adwittiya Dutta Banik of IIHM, IEM and UEM, along with Principal Ms. Sonali Sarkar. The guests applauded the students’ ingenuity, while junior students added charm to the opening ceremony with a mesmerising dance performance.

Students took complete ownership of the fete, delighting visitors with cleverly named stalls such as The Bagwarts Boutique, Hogwarts’ Snow Spell, The Wizard’s Alley and Wingardium Graviosa. Handmade products, interactive games and engaging activities kept both toddlers and teenagers engrossed. The Home Science Laboratory emerged as a major attraction, serving popular treats like Biscoff mousse, French fries and cheesy nachos, while DIY cupcake decorating became a crowd favourite.

Memorable moments from the Christmas carnival.

Memorable moments from the Christmas carnival. Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Adding depth and authenticity to the carnival was the participation of local artisans showcasing traditional crafts including taalpata work, pattachitra, pottery and iridescent kaleidoscopes. Students and teachers eagerly interacted with the artisans, learning about indigenous art forms and strengthening a sense of community partnership. Social groups were also invited to showcase their talents, with inclusive participation from neurodivergent individuals adding to the carnival’s spirit of care.

The festive mood was elevated further by captivating performances from violinist Shubhodeep Chakraborty, flautist Ayan Mukherjee, music composer Diptarko Bose, a boy band from Calcutta Boys’ School, alumni-led Zumba sessions and a much-celebrated parent-toddler fashion show. With savouries and sweets from popular food outlets filling the air with irresistible aromas, Candy Cane Lane 3.0 stood as a joyful celebration with a meaningful cause.

Reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility, the school pledged to utilise the proceeds to support the underprivileged through educational resources and essential supplies, ensuring that the joy of the festive season reaches those who need it most.

