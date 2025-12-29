Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Deadline Extended for Round 1 Scrutiny and Admission

Summary As per the revised schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 can now complete the scrutiny process by 4 pm on December 30, 2025 Earlier, candidates were required to complete scrutiny by December 28, 2025, at 4 pm, and finish the admission process by 5 pm on the same day

The Office of the Commissioner, Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, has extended the deadline for scrutiny and admission for candidates allotted seats in the first round of Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 counselling.

As per the revised schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 can now complete the scrutiny process by 4 pm on December 30, 2025, and must complete the admission process by 5 pm on the same day. The office has clarified that all holidays during this period will be treated as working days.

The extension applies to both physical and offline modes of scrutiny and admission, providing candidates additional time to confirm their seats. “All allotted candidates are hereby informed to complete the scrutiny and admission process within the extended period as mentioned above,” the official notice stated.

Earlier, candidates were required to complete scrutiny by December 28, 2025, at 4 pm, and finish the admission process by 5 pm on the same day.

The Round 1 seat allotment result for Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 was declared on December 23, with 273 candidates allotted MD/MS seats under the state, institutional and NRI quotas.

Candidates can check their seat allotment results and further details on the official website at cgdme.in.