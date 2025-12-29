JEE

IIT Roorkee Releases JEE AAT 2026 Syllabus for BArch Aspirants- Detailed Topics Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Dec 2025
16:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can download the syllabus from the official website jeeadv.ac.in
The JEE AAT evaluates candidates on a range of creative, visual, and analytical skills essential for pursuing a career in architecture

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has published the syllabus for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE AAT) 2026. Candidates can download the syllabus from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE AAT evaluates candidates on a range of creative, visual, and analytical skills essential for pursuing a career in architecture. The test focuses on assessing a student’s ability to observe, imagine, and represent objects and places accurately.

The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode for three hours and includes sections on:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Freehand Drawing: Drawing objects from memory with proper proportion, detail, and texture
  • Geometrical Drawing: Drawing shapes, plans, elevations, and basic 3D forms
  • Three-dimensional Perception: Understanding and visualising 3D forms, volume, and spatial relationships
  • Imagination and Aesthetic Sensitivity: Creativity, composition, colour sense, and innovative thinking
  • Architectural Awareness: Knowledge of famous buildings, architects, and architectural styles (Indian and global)

Candidates seeking admission to the BArch programme at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi must qualify for JEE AAT 2026.

As per the schedule, registration for JEE AAT 2026 will begin on June 1 and close on June 2. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 process will also commence on June 2, while the JEE AAT result is expected to be declared on June 7. The list of exam centres will be released on the official website soon. The test will be conducted only in English.

Only candidates who qualify for JEE Advanced 2026 are eligible to appear for the AAT, as per the JEE eligibility criteria.

Last updated on 29 Dec 2025
16:59 PM
JEE JEE 2025
Similar stories
NBE

NBE Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE December 2025 Applications- Know Last Date Here

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Deadline Extended for Round 1 Scrutiny and Admission

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Reschedules CA Inter Group 2 Paper 5 Exam Due to Elections; Check New Date Insid. . .

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule- Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NBE

NBE Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE December 2025 Applications- Know Last Date Here

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Deadline Extended for Round 1 Scrutiny and Admission

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Reschedules CA Inter Group 2 Paper 5 Exam Due to Elections; Check New Date Insid. . .

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule- Details Inside

NTA

NTA Releases CUET UG 2026 Syllabus PDF; Changes Introduced in Several Subjects

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Hold Special Stray Vacancy Round for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Dental Seats- Chec. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality