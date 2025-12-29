IIT Roorkee Releases JEE AAT 2026 Syllabus for BArch Aspirants- Detailed Topics Here

Summary Candidates can download the syllabus from the official website jeeadv.ac.in The JEE AAT evaluates candidates on a range of creative, visual, and analytical skills essential for pursuing a career in architecture

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has published the syllabus for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE AAT) 2026. Candidates can download the syllabus from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE AAT evaluates candidates on a range of creative, visual, and analytical skills essential for pursuing a career in architecture. The test focuses on assessing a student’s ability to observe, imagine, and represent objects and places accurately.

The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode for three hours and includes sections on:

ADVERTISEMENT

Freehand Drawing: Drawing objects from memory with proper proportion, detail, and texture

Geometrical Drawing: Drawing shapes, plans, elevations, and basic 3D forms

Three-dimensional Perception: Understanding and visualising 3D forms, volume, and spatial relationships

Imagination and Aesthetic Sensitivity: Creativity, composition, colour sense, and innovative thinking

Architectural Awareness: Knowledge of famous buildings, architects, and architectural styles (Indian and global)

Candidates seeking admission to the BArch programme at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi must qualify for JEE AAT 2026.

As per the schedule, registration for JEE AAT 2026 will begin on June 1 and close on June 2. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 process will also commence on June 2, while the JEE AAT result is expected to be declared on June 7. The list of exam centres will be released on the official website soon. The test will be conducted only in English.

Only candidates who qualify for JEE Advanced 2026 are eligible to appear for the AAT, as per the JEE eligibility criteria.