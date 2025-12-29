NBE Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE December 2025 Applications- Know Last Date Here

Summary Eligible candidates can now make corrections to their FMGE application forms through the official website natboard.edu.in The last date to edit the FMGE December 2025 application form is December 31, 2025

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the opening of the final selective edit window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. Eligible candidates can now make corrections to their FMGE application forms through the official website natboard.edu.in.

Candidates must log in using their user ID and password to edit their application forms. The last date to edit the FMGE December 2025 application form is December 31, 2025. During this period, candidates can correct deficiencies in uploaded images, such as photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. NBE warned that candidates who fail to submit the required documents will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Deficiencies related to other documents, including proof of primary medical qualification, attestation of the qualification certificate by the Indian Embassy or apostille, eligibility certificate, admission letter, and identity proof, can be rectified until January 2, 2026.

The test city for eligible candidates will be communicated on January 2, 2026, while admit cards will be issued on January 14, 2026. The FMGE December 2025 examination is scheduled for January 17, 2026, and results are expected by February 17, 2026.

NBE emphasized that candidates who fail to complete their applications or rectify deficiencies by the prescribed deadlines will not receive admit cards, and the application fee will be forfeited.

FMGE December 2025 Application: Steps to Edit

Visit the official NBE FMGE website: natboard.edu.in Click on the FMGE link and log in with your credentials View your FMGE 2025 application form Make necessary corrections in documents and details Verify all added and corrected details carefully Click Submit Download the rectified application form for reference

Candidates are urged to complete corrections within the deadlines to ensure eligibility for the examination.