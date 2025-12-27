Ashok Hall Girls’ School Carnival CAPELLA Brings Joy, Music and Charity to Junior Section

Summary The School Carnival CAPELLA was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School – Junior Section. The school campus came alive as a vibrant hub of colour, laughter and excitement, bringing together students, parents and teachers for a memorable day.

The School Carnival CAPELLA was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School – Junior Section on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The school campus came alive as a vibrant hub of colour, laughter and excitement, bringing together students, parents and teachers for a memorable day of fun-filled activities and shared community spirit.

Ashok Hall Girls' Higher Secondary School

A wide array of thoughtfully curated game stalls kept young learners engaged throughout the day. Designed especially for children, these stalls encouraged active participation, teamwork and healthy competition. Among the most popular attractions were the tattoo and nail art stall, where students eagerly adorned colourful designs and creative patterns, and the caricature stall, which witnessed constant crowds as artists sketched humorous and delightful portraits that many children proudly took home as souvenirs.

One of the standout highlights of CAPELLA was the energetic juke box stall. Buzzing with excitement, it drew large crowds as lively music filled the air, inspiring children to sing, dance and celebrate together. The infectious rhythm and cheerful atmosphere added a festive pulse to the carnival, making it one of the most enjoyed corners of the campus.

The food section further elevated the carnival experience, offering a tempting spread from popular outlets. The enticing aromas and variety of flavours ensured that visitors of all ages indulged in scrumptious treats, adding a delicious dimension to the day’s celebrations.

Beyond entertainment, CAPELLA stood out for its meaningful purpose. Upholding a long-standing tradition, the proceeds from the carnival will be donated to charity, reinforcing values of empathy, kindness and social responsibility among students. The initiative served as a powerful reminder of the importance of giving back to the community.

Reflecting on the event, Ms. Madhumita Chattoraj, Vice Principal of the Junior School, shared, “CAPELLA is not just a celebration—it’s an experience that teaches our children to lead with compassion, to work together, and to find joy in both giving and sharing.”

Echoing these sentiments, Ms. Ambica Mehra, Vice Principal of the Senior School, highlighted that such events strengthen the school’s commitment to inclusivity and community outreach, nurturing responsible citizens who value service and solidarity.

Overall, CAPELLA emerged as a grand success, seamlessly blending joyful entertainment with a noble cause, creating cherished memories and instilling a deep sense of pride in contributing towards meaningful social impact.