Ashok Hall Girls Higher Secondary School

Ashok Hall Girls’ School Carnival CAPELLA Brings Joy, Music and Charity to Junior Section

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2025
17:18 PM

Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The School Carnival CAPELLA was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School – Junior Section.
The school campus came alive as a vibrant hub of colour, laughter and excitement, bringing together students, parents and teachers for a memorable day.

The School Carnival CAPELLA was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School – Junior Section on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The school campus came alive as a vibrant hub of colour, laughter and excitement, bringing together students, parents and teachers for a memorable day of fun-filled activities and shared community spirit.

A wide array of thoughtfully curated game stalls kept young learners engaged throughout the day.

A wide array of thoughtfully curated game stalls kept young learners engaged throughout the day. Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School

A wide array of thoughtfully curated game stalls kept young learners engaged throughout the day. Designed especially for children, these stalls encouraged active participation, teamwork and healthy competition. Among the most popular attractions were the tattoo and nail art stall, where students eagerly adorned colourful designs and creative patterns, and the caricature stall, which witnessed constant crowds as artists sketched humorous and delightful portraits that many children proudly took home as souvenirs.

One of the standout highlights of CAPELLA was the energetic juke box stall. Buzzing with excitement, it drew large crowds as lively music filled the air, inspiring children to sing, dance and celebrate together. The infectious rhythm and cheerful atmosphere added a festive pulse to the carnival, making it one of the most enjoyed corners of the campus.

ADVERTISEMENT
CAPELLA emerged as a grand success, seamlessly blending joyful entertainment with a noble cause.

CAPELLA emerged as a grand success, seamlessly blending joyful entertainment with a noble cause. Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School

The food section further elevated the carnival experience, offering a tempting spread from popular outlets. The enticing aromas and variety of flavours ensured that visitors of all ages indulged in scrumptious treats, adding a delicious dimension to the day’s celebrations.

Beyond entertainment, CAPELLA stood out for its meaningful purpose. Upholding a long-standing tradition, the proceeds from the carnival will be donated to charity, reinforcing values of empathy, kindness and social responsibility among students. The initiative served as a powerful reminder of the importance of giving back to the community.

Reflecting on the event, Ms. Madhumita Chattoraj, Vice Principal of the Junior School, shared, “CAPELLA is not just a celebration—it’s an experience that teaches our children to lead with compassion, to work together, and to find joy in both giving and sharing.”

Echoing these sentiments, Ms. Ambica Mehra, Vice Principal of the Senior School, highlighted that such events strengthen the school’s commitment to inclusivity and community outreach, nurturing responsible citizens who value service and solidarity.

Overall, CAPELLA emerged as a grand success, seamlessly blending joyful entertainment with a noble cause, creating cherished memories and instilling a deep sense of pride in contributing towards meaningful social impact.

Last updated on 27 Dec 2025
17:18 PM
Ashok Hall Girls Higher Secondary School Carnival
Similar stories
BESC

BESC Launches Its First Inter-College Tech & Gaming Fest ‘e-Utopia 1.0’

BDM International school

B.D.M. International Hosts Grand Annual Sports Meet 2025 Celebrating Peace and Inclus. . .

Winter Carnival

BITM Launches Open-Air Science Show ‘The Sound of Science’ for Festive Week

cake mixing ceremony

Christmas Cheer and Culinary Tradition Shine at Future Hotel School’s Cake Mixing C. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha TET

BSE Odisha Releases OTET 2025 Provisional Answer Keys, Objection Window Opens Decembe. . .

BESC

BESC Launches Its First Inter-College Tech & Gaming Fest ‘e-Utopia 1.0’

TS TET 2026

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Admit Card Download Link and Exam Updates

BDM International school

B.D.M. International Hosts Grand Annual Sports Meet 2025 Celebrating Peace and Inclus. . .

CBSE

KVS, NVS City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Download Link and Tier I Exam Schedule Here

CBSE 2026

CBSE to Open Correction Window for DRQ 2026 Applications from December 29- Check Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality