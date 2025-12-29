St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata to Host Inter-University Literary Fest X-LORE’26

Summary Featuring numerous events such as poetry writing, character enactment, treasure hunt, etc., X-Lore’26 is scheduled to take place on the 30th and 31st of January, 2026, in St.Xavier’s University, Kolkata The first day will start with an inauguration and have the following events: Blackout Poetry, Book-cover Designing, Dumb Charades, and Retelling of Stories

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is planning to set the literary stage ablaze with its upcoming inter-university fest! X-LORE’26, organized by the Xavier’s University Literary Society (XULS) of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata aims to bring the campus to life through its magnetic theme - Enchanted Ink: Realms of Fantasy. Featuring numerous events such as poetry writing, character enactment, treasure hunt, etc., X-Lore’26 is scheduled to take place on the 30th and 31st of January, 2026, in St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, followed by a band performance led by the Professor-in-charge of the society, Dr. Prayag Ray, with his fellow students.

X-LORE is not just another literary fest— it is a gathering of students which strives to blend literature, culture and the imagination by providing a safe space to thinkers, writers, dreamers and poets to bring their works to life through creative compositions and innovative ideas.

XULS has conducted various intra-university literary fests, events and workshops for the students in the past years, and this time, they are opening up their gates to students from all around the city to be a part of their story, as they like to say: “We are a story you’d love to be a part of!”

The first day will start with an inauguration and have the following events: Blackout Poetry, Book-cover Designing, Dumb Charades, and Retelling of Stories. The second day will consist of events like Pop Quiz, Slam Poetry, Literature-based Film Making, Treasure Hunt, Character Enactment, and Claim to Fame. All these events will be built around the theme of Fantasy.

Any student who is charmed by the magic of Hogwarts or the Olympians is cordially invited.

Are you the chosen one?