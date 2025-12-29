IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule- Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Dec 2025
14:42 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has announced the registration schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

As per the official announcement, candidates who qualify JEE Main 2026 will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2026 from April 23 to May 2. The registration process will be conducted online, and the application link will be made available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Eligible candidates are advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline and regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the examination schedule and admit card release.

Last updated on 29 Dec 2025
14:43 PM
