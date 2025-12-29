ICAI Reschedules CA Inter Group 2 Paper 5 Exam Due to Elections; Check New Date Inside

Summary According to an official notification, the examination has been postponed due to the Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra on January 15 The revised exam will now be conducted on January 19, from 2 pm to 5 pm, at the same examination centres across India and abroad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate Group 2, Paper 5 – Auditing and Ethics, which was earlier scheduled to be held on January 15.

According to an official notification, the examination has been postponed due to the Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra on January 15. The revised exam will now be conducted on January 19, from 2 pm to 5 pm, at the same examination centres across India and abroad.

ICAI clarified that the CA Inter admit cards issued on December 18 will remain valid for the rescheduled examination date. Candidates are not required to download fresh hall tickets. The institute also confirmed that the schedule for all other CA January 2026 examinations remains unchanged.

Candidates can download their admit cards and check official updates on the ICAI website at icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Revised Schedule

CA Inter Group 1

Paper 1 (Advanced Accounting): January 6

Paper 2 (Corporate and Other Laws): January 8

Paper 3 (Taxation – Section A: Income-Tax Law; Section B: GST): January 10

CA Inter Group 2

Paper 4 (Cost and Management Accounting): January 12

Paper 5 (Auditing and Ethics): January 19

Paper 6 (Financial Management and Strategic Management): January 17

Meanwhile, the CA Foundation 2026 examinations are scheduled for January 18, 20, 22 and 24, while the CA Final 2026 examinations will be held on January 5, 7 and 9 for Group 1 and January 11, 13 and 16 for Group 2.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for further updates.