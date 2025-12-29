Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Reschedules CA Inter Group 2 Paper 5 Exam Due to Elections; Check New Date Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Dec 2025
15:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to an official notification, the examination has been postponed due to the Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra on January 15
The revised exam will now be conducted on January 19, from 2 pm to 5 pm, at the same examination centres across India and abroad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate Group 2, Paper 5 – Auditing and Ethics, which was earlier scheduled to be held on January 15.

According to an official notification, the examination has been postponed due to the Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra on January 15. The revised exam will now be conducted on January 19, from 2 pm to 5 pm, at the same examination centres across India and abroad.

ICAI clarified that the CA Inter admit cards issued on December 18 will remain valid for the rescheduled examination date. Candidates are not required to download fresh hall tickets. The institute also confirmed that the schedule for all other CA January 2026 examinations remains unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can download their admit cards and check official updates on the ICAI website at icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Revised Schedule

CA Inter Group 1

  • Paper 1 (Advanced Accounting): January 6
  • Paper 2 (Corporate and Other Laws): January 8
  • Paper 3 (Taxation – Section A: Income-Tax Law; Section B: GST): January 10

CA Inter Group 2

  • Paper 4 (Cost and Management Accounting): January 12
  • Paper 5 (Auditing and Ethics): January 19
  • Paper 6 (Financial Management and Strategic Management): January 17

Meanwhile, the CA Foundation 2026 examinations are scheduled for January 18, 20, 22 and 24, while the CA Final 2026 examinations will be held on January 5, 7 and 9 for Group 1 and January 11, 13 and 16 for Group 2.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for further updates.

Last updated on 29 Dec 2025
15:18 PM
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI CA 2026 ICAI CA Exam
Similar stories
JEE

IIT Roorkee Releases JEE AAT 2026 Syllabus for BArch Aspirants- Detailed Topics Here

NBE

NBE Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE December 2025 Applications- Know Last Date Here

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Deadline Extended for Round 1 Scrutiny and Admission

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule- Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE

IIT Roorkee Releases JEE AAT 2026 Syllabus for BArch Aspirants- Detailed Topics Here

NBE

NBE Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE December 2025 Applications- Know Last Date Here

NEET counselling

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Deadline Extended for Round 1 Scrutiny and Admission

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule- Details Inside

NTA

NTA Releases CUET UG 2026 Syllabus PDF; Changes Introduced in Several Subjects

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Hold Special Stray Vacancy Round for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Dental Seats- Chec. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality