Global Experts Gather at Heritage Institute of Technology for Applied Algorithms Event

The Department of Computer Science & Engineering at Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata organised a remarkable three-day International Conference on Applied Algorithms, held on the Heritage campus from January 8 to 10, 2025. This prestigious event brought together a constellation of eminent minds from academia, research, and industry to explore and discuss the transformative power of algorithms.

The inaugural session was graced by Dr Sanjoy Paul, FIEEE, Executive Director of Nexus & AI Houston, ION Rice Office of Innovation, and Lecturer & Professor in the CSE Department, Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA, as the Chief Guest. Reflecting on the profound impact of algorithms, Dr Paul remarked, “But then with power comes responsibility, and we should use it wisely”.

A moment from the inaugural ceremony. Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata

The Guest of Honour, Professor Souvik Bhattacharyya, former Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, also addressed the audience, setting the tone for the event with his insights into the evolving role of algorithms in the modern world.

The conference proved to be an intellectual haven, featuring renowned speakers from around the globe who shared their expertise with students, faculty, research scholars, and scientists. Distinguished personalities who delivered addresses included:

Professor Bharghab Bhattacharya, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata

Professor Sandeep Sen, Ashoka University

Professor Swagatam Das, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata

Professor Gautam Das, University of Texas at Arlington

Professor Samarjit Chakraborty, University of North Carolina

The discussions spanned diverse topics, showcasing how applied algorithms are driving innovation across industries and reshaping the global economy.

The discussions covered diverse topics of interest related to applied algorithms. Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata

Adding gravitas to the inaugural session were notable dignitaries from the Heritage Institute of Technology, including P R Agarwala, Chairman; Professor Basab Chaudhuri, Principal; Professor B B Paira, Founder Director; P K Agarwal, CEO of the Heritage Group of Institutions; and Professor S Majumder, Head of the Department of Computer Science & Engineering. Their collective vision underscored the institution's commitment to fostering world-class education and research.