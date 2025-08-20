BPSC Warns Aspirants Against Misleading Claims Regarding Exam Question Paper

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an advisory cautioning candidates against misleading claims being circulated on social media. According to the Commission, several complaints were received alleging that certain institutes are promoting false claims that questions in the BPSC exam are directly aligned with their model question series.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an advisory cautioning candidates against misleading claims being circulated on social media by self-styled teachers and coaching institutes. According to the Commission, several complaints were received alleging that certain institutes are promoting false claims that questions in the BPSC exam are directly aligned with their model question series.

BPSC clarified that such claims are entirely baseless, commercially motivated, and intended to misguide aspirants. The Commission pointed out that similar allegations related to previous examinations were also investigated and found to be completely untrue. In fact, the Hon’ble High Court, in earlier proceedings, deemed such claims misleading and unfounded.

Reiterating the fairness of its exam process, BPSC stated that questions are prepared through a prescribed standard procedure, with multiple sets of papers generated via random selection from the official question pool. This process makes it impossible for the topics, wording, options, or answers of questions to match those circulated in any coaching institute’s model papers. Any such similarity, the Commission stressed, would be purely coincidental.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory urged candidates not to fall prey to propaganda or speculation about exam content. Instead, aspirants have been encouraged to focus on honest and dedicated preparation. “Candidates are advised to remain cautious of such propaganda and not be misled by speculations about examination questions. They should prepare for the Commission’s examinations with dedication and honesty,” the press release concluded.